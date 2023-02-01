The DUP representative sat outside his office on The Square in Ballyclare in December to raise money to support the work of the worthy cause, collecting £1,000 in total.
Mr Girvan said: “I’m delighted to be able to visit the Newtownabbey Foodbank facility in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church and to meet with staff and volunteers, but more importantly, to be able to hand over a donation for £1,000 to support the amazing work of the Foodbank both in Newtownabbey and Ballyclare.
“I’ve been blown away, yet again, by the generosity of the people of the South Antrim constituency who supported my Christmas sit out this year, outside my office in The Square in Ballyclare.
"I know that the Foodbank will put the money to good use as they continue to provide an invaluable service for those most in need within our community.”