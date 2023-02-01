South Antrim MP Paul Girvan has thanked residents from across the constituency for backing his pre-Christmas fundraising effort in aid of the Newtownabbey Foodbank.

The DUP representative sat outside his office on The Square in Ballyclare in December to raise money to support the work of the worthy cause, collecting £1,000 in total.

Mr Girvan said: “I’m delighted to be able to visit the Newtownabbey Foodbank facility in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church and to meet with staff and volunteers, but more importantly, to be able to hand over a donation for £1,000 to support the amazing work of the Foodbank both in Newtownabbey and Ballyclare.

“I’ve been blown away, yet again, by the generosity of the people of the South Antrim constituency who supported my Christmas sit out this year, outside my office in The Square in Ballyclare.

Paul Girvan MP presented the money to Newtownabbey Foodbank.