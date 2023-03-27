An oil stamp saving card can be obtained from one of the participating outlets (including council premises).
Residents purchase a £5 oil saving stamp or stamps from a participating outlet (including council Premises) within the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough. The stamps are non-refundable.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consumers then place their oil savings stamp on their oil savings card in the spaces provided. Each card holds 40 stamps which is equivalent to £200.
The card can then be used for payment, or part-payment for your oil with participating oil suppliers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To make this scheme more accessible across the borough, the council is continually encouraging new retailers to sign up, the latest being the CCU Credit Union in Glengormley.
For more information on the scheme, including a full list of outlets selling stamps and participating oil suppliers, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/oilstamps