To ease the financial burden of paying for home heating oil, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council operates an oil stamp scheme, with stamps available to purchase across the borough.

An oil stamp saving card can be obtained from one of the participating outlets (including council premises).

Residents purchase a £5 oil saving stamp or stamps from a participating outlet (including council Premises) within the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough. The stamps are non-refundable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers then place their oil savings stamp on their oil savings card in the spaces provided. Each card holds 40 stamps which is equivalent to £200.

CU Credit Union in Glengormley have signed up to participate in the oil stamp scheme.

The card can then be used for payment, or part-payment for your oil with participating oil suppliers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make this scheme more accessible across the borough, the council is continually encouraging new retailers to sign up, the latest being the CCU Credit Union in Glengormley.