Lidl is to create 200 news jobs Northern Ireland this year in support of its expansion plans.

The retailer also announced today (Friday) pay increases worth £3 million for all employees after enjoying consistent growth in market share over the last five years.

This includes an investment of £534,000 in its Northern region (incorporating Antrim, Ballyclare, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Cookstown, Larne, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey stores) and £414,000 in its Southern region (incorporating Armagh, Craigavon, Dungannon, Newry-Buttercrane, Newry-Damolly Retail Park and Portadown-High Street stores).

The new roles are being created to support the regional distribution centre at Nutts Corner, which supplies more than 2,000 products to the company’s 41 stores in the province.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, with the team from its regional distribution centre at Nutts Corner, (left to right) Josh Stewart, Megan Creighton, Matthew Morgan, Anne-Marie O’Hanlon, Rohan Stewart, Jonny McKee and Aidan Hill.

Additional retail jobs are also being provided across the region as Lidl’s workforce increases to more than 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland. The recruitment drive will begin in April.

Maeve McCleane, chief people Officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, said: “As a major retailer and local employer, we are thrilled to announce the creation of a further 200 brand-new roles within Lidl Northern Ireland as part of our continued expansion and in support of our exceptional growth.

“We recognise that our success is down to the strength of our team, which is why we have prioritised building an exceptional place to work and nurturing an inclusive, rewarding and fulfilling culture for every employee.

People Strategy

“Our People Strategy also focuses on ensuring we offer the most competitive benefits package in the industry. This includes competitive salaries, dedicated training and development and a comprehensive suite of industry-leading benefits which support our employees throughout all stages of their lives and careers with us.

“As part of this, I’m pleased to confirm a significant additional £3 million investment in pay increases for all Lidl Northern Ireland employees - our third pay rise announced in the last 12 months.”

The announcements follow a successful recruitment drive last year which saw 180 additional jobs filled and a pay increase investment of £1.5 million shared amongst its full workforce.

The retailer pointed out it also paid more than £300,000 in Covid-19 bonuses to all employees throughout the pandemic in recognition of their efforts, commitment and dedication during a challenging period.