The pledge came following a proposal by Deputy Mayor Councillor Michelle Guy to divert £34,000 to support communities across the city.
Councillor Guy’s proposal will see the Council budget £50,000 to mark next year’s Coronation - instead of the suggested £84,000 left over from projects to mark Royal status for Hillsborough.
“We are experiencing a Cost of Living crisis with many people struggling to heat their homes or feed their families,” she said. "!Every day we are doing our best to help constituents who are finding it harder to make ends meet.
“My proposal will see Lisburn & Castlereagh mark the Coronation in keeping with King Charles’ own wishes with community-led celebrations front and centre. At the same time, we will be providing more support for the most vulnerable including topping up the Council’s Hardship Fund which has been oversubscribed.”