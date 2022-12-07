Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has pledged £34,000 of the money left over from the Jubilee celebrations to help those in need in the city.

The pledge came following a proposal by Deputy Mayor Councillor Michelle Guy to divert £34,000 to support communities across the city.

Councillor Guy’s proposal will see the Council budget £50,000 to mark next year’s Coronation - instead of the suggested £84,000 left over from projects to mark Royal status for Hillsborough.

“We are experiencing a Cost of Living crisis with many people struggling to heat their homes or feed their families,” she said. "!Every day we are doing our best to help constituents who are finding it harder to make ends meet.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Deputy Mayor Michelle Guy has thanked UUP Councillor Hazel Legge for seconding her proposal to divert money to help those in need this winter

