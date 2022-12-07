Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council pledges £34,000 to help local residents who are struggling through the cost of living crisis

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has pledged £34,000 of the money left over from the Jubilee celebrations to help those in need in the city.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 4:15pm

The pledge came following a proposal by Deputy Mayor Councillor Michelle Guy to divert £34,000 to support communities across the city.

Councillor Guy’s proposal will see the Council budget £50,000 to mark next year’s Coronation - instead of the suggested £84,000 left over from projects to mark Royal status for Hillsborough.

“We are experiencing a Cost of Living crisis with many people struggling to heat their homes or feed their families,” she said. "!Every day we are doing our best to help constituents who are finding it harder to make ends meet.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Deputy Mayor Michelle Guy has thanked UUP Councillor Hazel Legge for seconding her proposal to divert money to help those in need this winter
“My proposal will see Lisburn & Castlereagh mark the Coronation in keeping with King Charles’ own wishes with community-led celebrations front and centre. At the same time, we will be providing more support for the most vulnerable including topping up the Council’s Hardship Fund which has been oversubscribed.”

