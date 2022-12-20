Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's 'Winter Roadshow' will offer valuable advice to the city's older residents

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will be hosting a series of ‘Winter Roadshows’ in the New Year to offer advice to older local residents.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, the Council’s Age Friendly Champion is delighted the council is are hosting a three session roadshow to offer older residents the chance to get advice on staying warm and well this winter.

The roadshows will be held on Monday January 9, 2023 from 10am to 12.30pm at Maghaberry Community Centre; on Monday January 16, 2023 from 10am to12.30pm at Ballymacash Community Centre, and on Wednesday January 18, 2023 from10am to12.30pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald.A host of speakers from different organisations will provide information around winter pressures.

