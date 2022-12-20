Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's 'Winter Roadshow' will offer valuable advice to the city's older residents

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will be hosting a series of ‘Winter Roadshows’ in the New Year to offer advice to older local residents.

By Julie-Ann Spence
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:54pm

Alderman Amanda Grehan, the Council’s Age Friendly Champion is delighted the council is are hosting a three session roadshow to offer older residents the chance to get advice on staying warm and well this winter.

The roadshows will be held on Monday January 9, 2023 from 10am to 12.30pm at Maghaberry Community Centre; on Monday January 16, 2023 from 10am to12.30pm at Ballymacash Community Centre, and on Wednesday January 18, 2023 from10am to12.30pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald.A host of speakers from different organisations will provide information around winter pressures.

Read More
A welcome boost from the National Lottery for groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh
Most Popular
Alderman Amanda Grehan, the Council’s Age Friendly Champion is delighted the council is are hosting a three session roadshow to offer  older residents the chance to get advice on staying warm and well this winter.

You will also have an opportunity to discuss how services could be improved in your local area at round table discussions.A warm lunch will be provided at the end of each roadshow event. For catering purposes please book a place by emailing [email protected] or phone 028 9244 7327.

LisburnCastlereagh City Council