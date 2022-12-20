Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's 'Winter Roadshow' will offer valuable advice to the city's older residents

Alderman Amanda Grehan, the Council’s Age Friendly Champion is delighted the council is are hosting a three session roadshow to offer older residents the chance to get advice on staying warm and well this winter.
The roadshows will be held on Monday January 9, 2023 from 10am to 12.30pm at Maghaberry Community Centre; on Monday January 16, 2023 from 10am to12.30pm at Ballymacash Community Centre, and on Wednesday January 18, 2023 from10am to12.30pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald.A host of speakers from different organisations will provide information around winter pressures.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You will also have an opportunity to discuss how services could be improved in your local area at round table discussions.A warm lunch will be provided at the end of each roadshow event. For catering purposes please book a place by emailing [email protected] or phone 028 9244 7327.