A Newtownabbey-based sports club with a “long history of community engagement” hosted a summer scheme recently with the backing of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

Monkstown Boxing club hosted the wellness event, supported by a Community Involvement Grant from the housing body, which aimed to foster positive local change.

Commenting after the event, Paul Johnston, Project Manager, at the Cashel Drive facility said: “We would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Housing Executive for its invaluable support towards our annual summer scheme held at our premises.

Tyler Letson, Ryan Gallagher, Stephen Gamble (Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer), Paul Johnston (Project Manager), Daryl Clarke (Project Coordinator), Iryna Lykhosherst (volunteer), Macauley Judson (young leader), Kailey Francey (young leader), Billy Snoddy (Chairperson), Jayden Mullan, Cllr Mark Cooper, Mayor), David McCrea (chair of Monkstown Jubilee Centre), Eva Bennet and Anna Stitt (young women's ambassador).

“Our project provides young people with a social outlet during school holidays, supporting wellbeing and providing opportunities to experience new activities

without the financial strain on parents.

“Each day the scheme takes young people out of the community to different local locations with a focus on connecting with nature and cold water therapy.

“Our annual fun day marked the end of the scheme. Even The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Mark Cooper, joined the local community to engage in our activities which included inflatables, multi-sports events, a community colour run and an overnight camp.”

Matthew Frazer, Team Leader, Housing Executive’s Newtownabbey added: “Monkstown Boxing Club have a long history of community engagement and

running successful programmes.

“The Housing Executive in South Antrim are delighted to be able to support the summer wellness programme through a community involvement grant which has been of great benefit to the entire Monkstown area.”