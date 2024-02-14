Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses will be faced with an increase in rates of almost 12 per cent during 2024/25.

An increase of 9.78 per cent for domestic and 11.86 per cent for non-domestic was carried after 20 councillors, DUP and Alliance voted in favour and 14 against, Sinn Fein and TUV, with a split among Ulster Unionists, who had five against, two in favour and one abstention. Knockagh Independent Cllr Bobby Hadden also voted in favour.

The recommendation to approve the increase was proposed by Braid DUP Alderman William McCaughey and seconded by Carrick Castle Alliance Councillor Lauren Gray.

Ratepayers will have to pay more for their services: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Ald McCaughey said: “This rate-setting comes on the back of an extremely difficult financial year. There are those who have expressed their opposition. I do not believe there is a councillor overjoyed with the 9.78 per cent required but if we are to support our community groups and fund events, then we must set appropriate rates to do so.”

Cllr Gray said: “No-one is happy with this rate. We are certainly not happy in Alliance. It comes on the back of a shambolic and embarrassing few years for Mid and East Antrim. Somebody has to show leadership and be adult.”

Sinn Fein group leader Bannside Cllr Ian Friary said a 9,78 per cent increase was being “forced” on residents and businesses in Mid and East Antrim amid a cost of living crisis. “Council has thrown ratepayers’ money away. Residents should not be punished.”

Opposing the rise, Independent Carrick Castle Cllr David Clarke said: “I do have some serious concerns about the magnitude of the rates increase, especially when we hear daily of the huge impact that the cost of living crisis is having across our society including local businesses

“I would like further ways to be explored between now and the end of this mandate to save money and use what funds we do have in a more effective and efficient way, so that we can avoid as far as possible having to put the bill at the feet of the ratepayer, and at the same time, this would place this council in a healthier financial situation going forwards.”

Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs said the local authority has “suffered the consequences” of a reduction in rates revenue from Kilroot Power Station outside Carrickfergus, which he said, has had “a major impact on rates pressures on this council”.

Last week, the council was informed rateable income from the borough’s largest ratepayer – Kilroot Energy Park – will be temporarily reduced by approximately £1.7m while EPUKI develops the site.

Cllr Beggs went on to say this was “beyond our control”. He also pointed out that savings promised by the Review of Public Administration in 2015 have “failed to materialise”.

Ballymena Sinn Fein Cllr Breanainn Lyness stated: “There is not a hope in hell we are supporting this. It is unfortunate some decisions that have been made have resulted in loss of income or over-spending.”

Ballymena Ulster Unionist Cllr Alan Barr commented he could not support the rates rise and he would “not play any part in increasing hardship” for ratepayers describing it as “unreasonable and unfair”.

Carrick Castle Ulster Unionist Cllr Robin Stewart said despite paying three sets of rates, for businesses and household and being “no fan of this increase”, he would vote in favour, saying he believes that there is “no alternative”.

Bannside TUV Cllr Timothy Gaston said he “welcomed the enthusiasm” of those who spoke against the rates rise adding: “What if there had been the same enthusiasm at the rates-setting workshops.” He indicated that figures of 12 and 13 per cent had been suggested.

“We will not be supporting the rates rise. We realise there has to be increase but not what has been proposed. Many councillors have been happy to agree to set double digits. Car parking – my oh my, what a pickle we have got ourselves in. Carrick councillors cannot face their electorate.”

He claimed the council’s decision to reverse charges at two car parks in Larne and three in Ballymena as well as deciding against charges at Castle Car Park in Carrickfergus would cost the local authority £230,000 per annum.

Braid Alliance Cllr Chelsea Harwood noted the impact of previous rates decisions commenting that “failure to act and failure to make strong decisions has led to this moment”, which she described, as “ignorant and short-sighted”.

She also suggested the authority has been “under-funded for years”, adding that an increase of 19 per cent has been mooted for consideration. She remarked that some members would “rather play games than show leadership”.

Commenting on her decision to vote against the increase, Carrick Castle UUP Cllr Bethany Ferris said in a statement after the meeting: “Throughout the rate-setting process, I have listened to businesses and constituents across Mid and East Antrim. Be they, the likes of small business and restaurant owners unable to make ends meet or pensioners and young families struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis, they have made it clear to me that they cannot afford this devastating increase in rates.

“I cannot in good conscience pass the cost of business as usual within Mid and East Antrim onto the ratepayer.”

Also in a further statement after the meeting, Cllr Gray added: “This decision comes after years of financial dysfunction and unacceptable, chronic underfunding of council services. Not striking a rate would leave those across our community in a worse situation in the coming years as costs continue to spiral.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says that in real terms, the increase will mean an average weekly increased charge of £1.39 (or £72.03 per year) for homes valued at £110,361.

“The non-domestic district rate will increase by 11.86%, meaning an average change of £18 per week per small retail unit or £51 per week for a hospitality premises. Council’s portion of rates amounts to just under 50% of the rates bills received by citizens in Mid and East Antrim, with the remainder set by the Stormont Executive.

“Elected members agreed the district rate at a special council meeting on Monday evening against the backdrop of unprecedented financial challenges faced by many local authorities, including Mid and East Antrim.

“Locally, these include an unexpected and sudden rates income shortfall for the next year of approximately £1.7m and additional projected council running costs of almost £12.2m over the next year due to a wide range of financial pressures, including soaring energy bills, rising staff costs, waste management fees and vehicle provision and maintenance.

“Last week, council was informed rateable income from the borough’s largest ratepayer – Kilroot Energy Park – will be temporarily reduced by approximately £1.7m, which equates to an estimated impact on Mid and East Antrim’s forecast rate projections for next year of 2.7%.

“EPUKI is currently developing the site as part of the wider Kilroot Energy Park masterplan, and rates receivable from Kilroot will be reduced significantly during this period. However, the new Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) and the Multi-Fuel Combined Heat and Power Facility planned for the site would provide significant rates for Mid and East Antrim soon.

“Forthcoming major projects in the borough include but are not limited to the £80m investment throughout Mid and East Antrim from Belfast Region City Deal; £7m investment at Carnfunnock Country Park in conjunction with the UK Levelling-Up Fund; £8m investment at Ecos in Ballymena; purchase of new energy-efficient waste and fleet vehicles for council; continued delivery of play park improvements, including at the flagship Marine Gardens facility in Carrickfergus; and roll-out of synthetic sports pitches.”

A spokesperson for the council commented: “It is with deep regret that the rates increase for the year ahead is higher than any of us would want but council, like so many other public sector bodies, is facing unprecedented financial pressures.

“£6.8m of savings have been identified throughout this incoming financial year, but soaring costs to deliver services and maintain our facilities mean we are in an unenviable position this year of still having to still having to implement this increase to meet the needs of our citizens.”