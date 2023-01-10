Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has encouraged householders on keypad electricity accounts to make sure they have up-to-date photographic ID, to ensure they can benefit from the Government £600 support payment.

Welcoming the progress of the Energy Bill Support Scheme, the DUP representative said: “The Government has now confirmed that vouchers will start to arrive from January 16 for those on keypad accounts, with delivery staggered over a four-week period.

"This is a welcome step forward in the roll out of this much-needed scheme.

"Upon receipt of the voucher, this will need to be taken to the Post Office along with a valid photo ID and proof of address. I would encourage everyone to check that they have valid photo ID, as securing this can take time and the cut off for using the voucher is March 31.

Carla Lockhart MP. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"My office can assist with securing an electoral ID card for anyone requiring a valid photo ID.

“For those who pay for their energy via direct debit, the payment will be made directly into the account holder’s bank account,” said Carla Lockhart.

