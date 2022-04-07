Curry’s Fun Park Portrush set opening date

With the new sign up, Curry’s Fun Park, formerly Barry’s Amusements, have revealed their plans for opening next week.

A member of the Curry’s team confirmed their hope to open on Good Friday (April 15), if the renovation work goes to schedule.

Speaking to the Belfast News Letter, he explained: “We’ll definitely be open for the Easter weekend.”

However when pressed he added: “If the work goes to plan it’ll be Friday, not this Friday but next...fingers crossed.”

It was also confirmed that staff have been hired and ‘are ready’.

This week work continued to get the new Curry’s Fun Park Portrush ready for the Easter opening with the new sign in place at the famous facade.

Over the past few weeks workmen have been busy painting and fixing the premises and rides in anticipation of welcoming the thousands of visitors. There has also been an appeal on Curry’s Fun Park Facebook page for staff for the Portrush venue.

The Curry’s Family, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry, signed a long term lease of the popular tourist attraction and have already confirmed that the The Big Dipper will still dominate the seafront and remain a core attraction when the fun park reopens.

It is also understood that new rides are ready including Cornelius Gooch’s Sizzler and Curry’s Crazy Frogs as well as new dodgems, carousel horses and new tokens!

Barry’s has been of the north’s most popular tourist attractions for generations and was extremely popular with day trippers from Londonderry and across the north west. It was owned by the The Trufelli family since it opened in 1926, and was sold last year.

In a statement shared on Curry’s Facebook page on March 22 it states that the complex had been marketed ‘To Let’ by Osborne King and McKibbin Commercial.

Owen Curry from Curry’s Fun Park commented: “We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area.

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.”

Mr Curry added: “It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years.”

Richard McCaig from joint agents Osborne King said: “We are very pleased to have secured a long term tenant who will continue to provide fun and entertainment in Portrush.

“We believe that this is a very positive outcome and we look forward to seeing the site open and trading.”

Ryan McKenna from joint agents McKibbin Commercial commented: “We are delighted to have been involved in both the acquisition and securing a new tenant for this iconic entertainment complex. The property has provided so many memories for so many people and it is great to have secured an occupier who will continue this legacy.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the reopening will be a welcome boost to the town and the entire North Coast.

She added: “I’m delighted that it has now been confirmed that Barry’s Amusements will soon reopen its doors to patrons young and old.

“For a time it looked like all hope was lost and Barry’s was gone forever, but with the Curry family taking it over on a long-term lease it will now be around for new generations to enjoy.

“The closure of this historic amusements park was a serious blow to Portrush and the entire North Coast.

“Every year people from across the North and further afield flocked to Portrush to visit Barry’s and sample the rest of the tourism offering in the area. Without it there was a emptiness in the heart of our community and the whole area suffered.

“The reopening of Barry’s will be a significant boost to Portrush and our local tourism, it will bring more visitors and investment into the area, with local businesses from our restaurants and bars to our hotels and B&Bs set to benefit.