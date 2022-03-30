Electric Ireland price hike expected in May

The Consumer Council has calculated that this will mean typical credit meter and keypad (PAYG) customers will have to fork out an extra £219 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially with the cost of living crisis that we are experiencing.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs.

“Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

The Consumer Council’s website - www.consumercouncil.org.uk/energy - has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

Electric Ireland have confirmed that as part of their licensing agreement, there will be no exit fee applied to customers who switch to another supplier before April 30, 2022.

Raymond continued: “The Consumer Council will continue to work with all involved in the energy industry including supply companies and the Utility Regulator to develop sustainable solutions to support the ever growing number of people in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.”