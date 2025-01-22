Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Support schemes can help you stay warm and save money ❄️

Many energy providers are offering support schemes this winter to help struggling customers

Assistance includes grants, energy-saving resources and financial advice to ease the burden of high bills

These programs aim to help with energy debt, appliance replacements and increasing energy efficiency

Even if your provider isn’t listed, there are other ways to access support – tips are provided at the end of the article

As energy bills continue to place significant pressure on households, many energy providers are stepping up to offer dedicated support schemes for customers in need.

From grants to help clear outstanding debts to energy-saving initiatives and financial advice, these programs are designed to provide relief during the colder months when energy usage is at its highest.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of energy companies offering support schemes this winter, with details on the assistance available and how to apply.

Whether you’re struggling to pay your bills, need help improving your home’s energy efficiency or simply want to know your options, there are plenty of resources to help you tay warm and financially stable this season.

If you don’t see your energy provider on the list, don’t worry – we’ve also included tips at the end of the article on how to find help and explore your options.

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

British Gas

You Pay: We Pay is British Gas’ new initiative designed to support customers struggling to manage their energy bills.

For six months, the firm will match 100% of every payment you make into your energy account. This means British Gas will contribute the same amount as you, helping to lower your energy costs and get you back on track.

Customers set up a regular monthly Direct Debit payment for six months, choosing an amount that works for them - though if circumstances change, you can adjust the payment amount.

For example, if you commit to paying £50 per month for six consecutive months, British Gas also contribute £50 each month – totalling £300 into your energy account.

Eligibility requirements:

You must have been a British Gas energy customer for at least six months.

Payments must be made by Direct Debit.

You’ll need to undergo an assessment of your disposable income, either through an Open Banking check or a debt charity.

This scheme is available to customers with a credit meter.

If you have a prepayment meter, British Gas offers Additional Support Credit to help meet your needs.

For more information, head to British Gas’ website

E.ON

E.ON’s Next Energy Fund offers grants to help customers manage energy debts and replace broken or inefficient appliances.

To apply, you’ll need to provide proof of household income, including evidence of any benefits, pension details and confirmation of medical conditions, if applicable.

Applicants must also demonstrate a commitment to financial stability by making regular payments over a three-month period before receiving assistance.

For more information, head to E.ON’s website

EDF

EDF’s Customer Support Fund offers grants to assist vulnerable customers struggling with energy debt, grants that can be used to clear outstanding debt and provide essential white goods, such as fridges or cookers.

Before applying, you must have sought independent advice and be prepared to provide your EDF account number, your current debt balance and details of your household finances and any vulnerabilities.

For more information, head to EDF’s website

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy customers can seek support through the Octo Assist Fund, which provides pensioners with discretionary credits ranging from £50 to £200, as well as benefit checks to ensure customers are receiving all the payments they’re entitled to.

In addition, Octopus Energy offers free electric blankets, thermal imaging cameras, and expert advice on reducing energy bills and managing budgets. To date, the Octo Assist Fund has helped over 80,000 customers facing financial difficulties.

For more information, head to Octopus Energy’s website

ScottishPower

ScottishPower customers can access support through its Hardship Fund, and you may be eligible for assistance if you receive any of the following benefits:

Child Tax Credits

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit Savings Credit (PCSC)

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credits

You may also qualify if you are on a low income or dealing with an illness that has affected your ability to earn. If your application is approved, the fund can clear all or part of your energy debt.

For more information, head to ScottishPower’s website

Utilita

Utilita Giving, the charity partner of Utilita, offers grants to support vulnerable customers in clearing energy debt. The charity runs several programs, with its Helping Hand Fund currently open for applications.

This fund provides grants to reduce or completely clear energy debts.

To apply, visit the charity’s website and provide details of your gas or electricity debt, along with information about your household finances, including any benefits or pensions you receive.

For more information, head to Utilita Giving’s website

My energy provider isn’t listed - what can I do?

If your energy provider isn’t listed among those offering support schemes above, there are still some steps you can take to explore other options for assistance. Most energy companies have some form of hardship or support fund, even if it’s not widely advertised.

It might not have a catchy name or even be a defined ‘thing’ - hence why we may not have included it above - but contact your energy provider directly to see what support they can offer.

Reach out to their customer service team and explain your situation. Ask if they offer payment plans (which allow customers to spread the cost of their bills), grants or other forms of support for customers in financial difficulty.

Always be honest about what you can afford when negotiating a plan that works for you.

If your provider participates in the Warm Home Discount Scheme, you could also qualify for a discount on your electricity bill - visit the government’s website to see if your provider is part of the scheme.

Charities like Citizens Advice, StepChange or National Energy Action can also provide guidance on dealing with energy debt and accessing support, and can help you explore other benefits or grants you may qualify for.

If your current provider cannot offer sufficient support, consider switching to a supplier that does, being sure to compare tariffs and check for any specific assistance programs offered by potential new providers.

Beyond energy providers, government and council-run programs often offer financial help for those in fuel poverty. Check your local council’s website for information on grants or emergency funds available in your area.

We’d love to hear from you! If you’ve applied for any of these support schemes or have tips on finding assistance, share your experience in the comments section.