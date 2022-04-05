Firmus energy: Greater Belfast customers to see prices rise by over a third next month

Gas prices are on the rise again.

The firm pointed to sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices as the reason behind the rise, which will come into effect from May 3, 2022.

With just over 50,000 customers, the Greater Belfast area covers Belfast, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Larne, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, and East Down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas prices previously went up by 19.48 percent in December 2021 for the Greater Belfast network.

Today’s announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £6.25 per week on to the average household bill in the network, according to the company.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine.

"This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of home heating oil, coal, electricity and gas. Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no

alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Outlining what firmus energy is doing to help its customers, Niall Martindale continued: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial

and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need. If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected] Telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.