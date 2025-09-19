Firmus energy has today (Friday, September 19) confirmed it will be making a reduction of 8.5% to its tariffs for all domestic customers in the Greater Belfast Network area.

This decrease, which is effective from November 1, will save households an average of £107 per year.

Announcing this reduction, Ryan Miskimmin, sales director at firmus energy Supply said: “This reduction will put money back into the pockets of thousands of customers.

“As we head into the colder months, we know that these significant savings coupled with the constant heat and instant hot water that natural gas provides, will be welcomed by customers in the Greater Belfast Network area.”

Fimus energy Supply has announced an 8.5% tariff reduction. Image: National World.

This tariff announcement applies to all domestic customers and all commercial customers who use less than 73,200kWh in the Greater Belfast Network, which covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Larne, and East Down.

Earlier this month, the gas supplier announced a 7.86% tariff reduction for the Ten Towns Network area which will come into effect on October 1.

SSE Airtricity Gas has previously announced a reduction of 8.47% on its regulated gas tariffs for domestic and small business customers. This will be effective in both the Greater Belfast and West gas network areas, from October 1.

Meanwhile, Power NI is set to increase its electricity tariff by 4% from, October 1.

Commenting on the latest announcement by Firmus, Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said: “These gas tariff decreases are very welcome news as they indicate a downward trend in wholesale energy prices.

"However, energy prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels, and we urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly. Suppliers have told us that they are keen to provide help and support, but the onus is on customers to engage in the first instance.”