First New Look outlet to open in Banbridge

The 2406 Sq ft store will open its doors at the Lotus Property-owned scheme last Friday (February 25), offering women’s clothing, footwear, accessories.

Following in the footsteps of Molton Brown, Joules and Asics, New Look is the latest retailer to set its sights on Northern Ireland as a prime retail location and is among a number of brands that have opened ‘firsts’ at the scheme including Crew Clothing and Luke1977. This will be the retailer’s first venture into outlet retail.

Renowned for its womenswear and teen fashion, Emma Lessani, Head of Property at New Look said: “We are thrilled to open our first ever outlet store at The Boulevard. With high trading figures and a large footfall of key audience demographics, we feel this designer shopping destination is the perfect location for us to trial an outlet store, reaching both new and existing customers across Northern Ireland, and offering fantastic value on last season’s fashions.”

Chris Nelmes, Retail Director at The Boulevard said: “The Boulevard continues to buck national reports that indicate a decline in shopper footfall.

“We are delighted that we continue to grow despite the challenging years just past. In December 2021 we recorded our best month of sales on record and 2021 saw an overall increase of +23% compared to the same trading period in 2019.

“New Look is a fantastic addition to The Boulevard’s retail portfolio and slots in seamlessly with our other fashion brands such as Kurt Geiger, Guess, and Levi’s.

“We, alongside our customers, are very much looking forward to welcoming the well-known retailer onsite. The signing is a testament to the success of the scheme. “