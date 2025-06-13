Former NI captain Aaron Hughes to officially open new £8m Lidl store in his native Cookstown

Lidl say their new Cookstown store will be officially opened on June 26 by former Northern Ireland football star and local native Aaron Hughes.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, costing more than £8 million, occupies a prime location on Orritor Road, and replaces its outlet off Molesworth Street which made history as the retailer's first Northern Ireland location when it opened in 1999.

It will be the retailer’s second new store opening in Northern Ireland in June, with a new, sustainability focused store in Newcastle welcoming its first customers a week earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupying 2,475 square metres, the new store represents Lidl Northern Ireland's continued commitment to the Cookstown area and symbolises the retailer’s growth and expansion since first establishing its presence in Northern Ireland.

A computer generated image of the new Lidl store in Cookstown which will be officially opened on June 26 by Aaron Hughes | Supplied

Fifteen new jobs will be added to the existing team in Cookstown, bringing the total team employed to 40.

Former Northern Ireland football captain and Cookstown native Aaron Hughes will cut the ribbon at the grand opening, ready to welcome shoppers.

Regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland Gordon Cruikshanks said: "This is a truly special moment for Lidl Northern Ireland as we open our new Cookstown store next to where our very first Northern Ireland store began trading over 25 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since establishing Lidl in here in 1999, we have grown to become a trusted retailer in communities across the region, and it's fitting that we're investing in this significant new store for the Cookstown community, where our journey began.

"What started as a single store has now expanded to 43 locations across Northern Ireland, serving 500,000 customers weekly and working with more than 60 local suppliers. This growth demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region and our promise to continue delivering high-quality products at market-leading prices.

"The new Cookstown store represents not just our history but Lidl’s vision for our presence in Northern Ireland - a modern, sustainable shopping experience that meets the needs of today's consumers while honoring our longstanding relationship with the local community."

Enhanced parking for 110 vehicles as well as two electric vehicle charging points also feature in the build, reflecting Lidl Northern Ireland's commitment to sustainability and an enhanced customer shopping experience.