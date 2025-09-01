Working parents in England could save hundreds on nursery fees 💷

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From September 2025, working parents of children aged 9 months–4 years in England can claim 30 funded childcare hours per week

Families must apply via the government’s Childcare Choices website and meet income rules

Funding covers term time only, with options to “stretch” hours across 52 weeks

Parents face hidden costs (meals, nappies, trips) and waiting lists as demand rises

Applying early and staying flexible with providers is advised to secure a place

The final phase of England’s biggest-ever expansion of government-funded childcare has begun, promising major savings for parents of young children.

From September 1, 2025, working families with children aged nine months to four years can now access up to 30 hours of childcare a week during term time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with demand surging and rules to navigate, knowing how to apply is key. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What’s on offer?

Until now, all families have been entitled to 15 hours of funded childcare a week for three and four-year-olds, regardless of income. Working parents could claim an additional 15 hours.

The new expansion goes much further, offering 30 funded hours per week (term-time only) for working parents of children aged nine months to four years.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

This can be “stretched” across 52 weeks of the year if you use fewer hours per week. Parents on certain benefits may also qualify for 15 free hours for two-year-olds. For many families, this could mean savings of hundreds of pounds a month.

Who qualifies?

To claim the full 30 hours, most parents need to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earn at least £9,518 a year (equivalent to 16 hours per week at minimum wage).

Earn less than £100,000 a year (per parent).

Parents who are on maternity, paternity or sick leave may still qualify. In some cases, households where only one parent works may also be eligible if the other receives certain benefits.

How to apply

Applications are made through the government’s Childcare Choices website. Here’s how it works:

Check your child’s age – You can apply from when your child is 23 weeks old, but funding only starts from the beginning of the school term after they turn nine months. The three terms begin on January 1, April 1, and September 1.

– You can apply from when your child is 23 weeks old, but funding only starts from the beginning of the school term after they turn nine months. The three terms begin on January 1, April 1, and September 1. Apply before the deadline – If you miss the cut-off, you’ll need to wait until the next term.

– If you miss the cut-off, you’ll need to wait until the next term. Get your code – Once approved, you’ll receive an 11-digit code. Give this to your chosen nursery, childminder or provider so they can claim the funding.

– Once approved, you’ll receive an 11-digit code. Give this to your chosen nursery, childminder or provider so they can claim the funding. Reconfirm eligibility – Every three months, parents must reconfirm details via their childcare account to keep the funding active.

You can also use the government’s Childcare Calculator to see what support you qualify for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beware of hidden costs and waiting lists

While the news of additional funding will be no doubt welcomed by many parents, be aware that “free” childcare rarely means zero cost.

The Government covers basic funding, but nurseries and childminders often add top-up charges for meals, nappies, trips or supplies.

A survey by the charity Pregnant Then Screwed found that nearly one in four parents were paying daily extras that made it hard to take up their full entitlement.

The system is also under pressure, with the Department for Education (DfE) estimating an extra 70,000 childcare places are needed this year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the number of nurseries and spaces has risen, availability varies widely, with “childcare deserts” reported in some lower-income areas. Families are being advised to apply early and remain flexible about days or providers.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.