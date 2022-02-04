Game of Thrones cast open the world’s only Studio Tour

Located at one of the acclaimed series’ original filming locations at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Game of Thrones Studio Tour takes fans closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before.

From today (February 4), guests can step inside the iconic Great Hall at Winterfell where Jon Snow was proclaimed the “King in the North,” see Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne, delve into the incredible props, weaponry and visual effects of Game of

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrones and learn more about the skills and craftmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen. The immersive experience brings Westeros to life and will evoke the show’s epic scale - from King’s Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond.

Kristian Nairn 'Hodor', Nathalie Emmanuel 'Missandei' and Isaac Hempstead Wright 'Bran Stark' Break The Chains at Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Julian Moon, head of EMEA Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said: “What an incredible honour to be opening the doors today to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour. This marks a first for Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to launch a world-class attraction in NI where fans can explore, up close and personal, a vast array of authentic sets, as well as a comprehensive collection of costumes, props, set pieces, and so much more.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Linen Mill Studios who have helped bring this concept to life with the attention to detail, along with the scale and depth of production that makes this experience so special and worthwhile. We are proud to be part of the legacy of the beloved Game of Thrones franchise and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to step inside and immerse themselves in all corners of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.”

Andrew Webb and David Browne, executive directors at Linen Mill Studios, explained: “February 4 truly represents a new and hugely exciting chapter in the Game of Thrones story. Here at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge after many years of planning, design and construction, we are thrilled to finally open our doors to guests and allow them to get closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before at the world’s first and only Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Housed at one of the original filming studios, this incredible and unique experience brings the making of Game of Thrones to life through a vast array of authentic sets, props and costumes, together with immersive interactives and exclusive behind the scenes content.

“On behalf of all those who have contributed to creating Game of Thrones Studio Tour and the dedicated team at Linen Mill Studios in bringing the experience to life, we are proud to be part of an ongoing legacy of Game of Thrones that will delight current and future fans of the show, as well as those interested in the artistry that goes into making an iconic production.”

Guests greeted by The Unsullied at the official launch of Game of Thrones Studio Tour

John McGrillen, CEO, Tourism NI added: “We are excited that Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge has officially launched and thrilled to see Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment’s commitment to NI as the Home of Thrones. The attraction will deliver a world-class visitor experience and demonstrates the increasing opportunity that screen tourism brings for our hotels, hospitality sector and other visitor attractions across NI.

“As we start to look to the future, and as tourism and travel opens up across the globe, Game of Thrones Studio Tour will be a central plank of recovery activity and we look forward to working in partnership in the months and years ahead to deliver visitors from near and far.”

HBO’s Game of Thrones aired in more than 200 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings. Game of Thrones continues to engage passionate fans and ignite audiences’ excitement with the next iteration of the franchise, House of the Dragon, set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

Visit www.gameofthronesstudiotour.com

Game of Thrones cast officially launch the world's only Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Northern Ireland