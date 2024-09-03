Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Google’s Find My Device has arrived in the UK.

Android owners will be able to track lost items like phones, earbuds and headphones.

And you can also use bluetooth trackers to keep an eye on your keys or wallet.

Google’s Find My Device tracking system is coming to the UK and it could be a real life-saver. No more praying to St Anthony to help you find your lost items, Android owners will be able to track down headphones, earbuds and of course your phone even if they are offline.

The system was rolled out in the US and Canada earlier this year, but has now launched over here in Britain. Customers have started to receive emails from Google informing them it is “coming soon” - and a start date of Monday, 2 September.

Using a crowdsourcing system dependent on a network of over a billion Android devices, Google promises it can help you find your misplaced Android devices and everyday items quickly and securely. Here’s all you need to know:

How does Find My Device work?

Never have to worry about finding your phone again. (image: Adobe) | Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

In explaining how the system works, Google highlights the way that it relies on bluetooth and other Android devices to crowdsource the location of lost items. Devices on the network use Bluetooth to scan for nearby items, if other devices detect your items, they’ll securely send the locations where the items were detected to Find My Device.

Your Android devices will do the same to help others find their offline items when detected nearby. If you are an Android owner you may have received a notification yesterday (2 September) when it launched.

But how secure is the Find My Device system?

If you are concerned about other people being able to see the location of your Android devices and perhaps use that information for nefarious purposes, Google promises that it will be protected and private. The tech giant explains: “Your devices' locations will be encrypted using the PIN, pattern or password for your Android devices.

“They can only be seen by you and those you share your devices with in Find My Device. They will not be visible to Google or used for other purposes.”

After the feature has been turned on, you will be able to manage device participation at any time through the Find My Device settings on the device.

What items can you track on Find My Device?

The obvious one is your Android devices - in particular your phone. But it can also be used to locate earbuds and headphones, if you have misplaced them.

If you own a Pixel handset, from Pixel 8 onwards, you will also be able to locate them even if they are offline and the battery is dead. This is due to specialised hardware inside the devices.

You can also attach trackers to your wallet, keys, bike, etc, and be able to locate them through your Find My Device network. And for those who have Google Nest in their home, you can use them to pinpoint lost items inside your house - which could save plenty of hassle.

How well does it work?

The reviews from across the pond have not exactly been glowing. The website 9to5Google ran a story headlined “Google fumbled the Find My Device network so badly, I’d rather use AirTags” just last month.

Android Police also had a story at the end of August with the headline “We're still not loving Google's Find My Device network”. Not exactly the high praise you would be hoping for.

Can you share Find My Device with your family?

If you are all on Android, you can share your family into the Find My Device network. But you can also share an accessory so everyone can keep an eye on it in the app.

For instance, share your house key with your roommate, the TV remote with your friend or luggage with a travel buddy so you can easily divide and conquer if something goes missing.

Will you use the Find My Device feature, do you think it will be a game-changer for Android owners. Share your thoughts with our tech writer by email: [email protected].