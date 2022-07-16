Home heating oil, petrol and diesel prices drop in Northern Ireland

The latest update from the Consumer Council shows that prices of fuel are making a welcome drop.
According to this week’s figures, motorists are seeing a reduction at the pumps with the average price of diesel now 195.6p - down from 197.2p last week.
The price of petrol has also dropped slightly with the average price now 189.4p - down from 189.9p.
The Consumer Council found the highest average diesel prices this week were in Ballymena and Lisburn at 199.4p per litre. The lowest average price was found in Limavady where diesel was 189.4p.
However, there’s quite a variation in prices as there were still forecourts where the diesel price was as high as 199.9p (Antrim, Ballymena, Belfast and Lisburn) and as low as 184.9p per litre (Derry/Londonderry).
When it comes to petrol, the highest average price was found in Dungannon and Newtownabbey at 192.9p while the lowest average was in Limavady at 178.9p per litre.
However, again with a variation between the lowest and highest prices, some petrol stations in Antrim, Ballymena, Belfast, Dungannon, Lisburn and Magherafelt were charging as much 193.9p per litre.
The Consumer Council also found that the price of home heating oil has dropped. The average price of 500 litres is now £471.15 compared with £494.30 last week.
On average, the price of a 300 litre fill-up is now £297.74, down from £308.94. The average price of 900 litres this week is £839.60, a reduction of £34.16.