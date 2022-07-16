Home heating oil, petrol and diesel prices drop in Northern Ireland

The latest update from the Consumer Council shows that prices of fuel are making a welcome drop.

According to this week’s figures, motorists are seeing a reduction at the pumps with the average price of diesel now 195.6p - down from 197.2p last week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price of petrol has also dropped slightly with the average price now 189.4p - down from 189.9p.

Prices at the pumps are starting to fall. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Consumer Council found the highest average diesel prices this week were in Ballymena and Lisburn at 199.4p per litre. The lowest average price was found in Limavady where diesel was 189.4p.

However, there’s quite a variation in prices as there were still forecourts where the diesel price was as high as 199.9p (Antrim, Ballymena, Belfast and Lisburn) and as low as 184.9p per litre (Derry/Londonderry).

When it comes to petrol, the highest average price was found in Dungannon and Newtownabbey at 192.9p while the lowest average was in Limavady at 178.9p per litre.

However, again with a variation between the lowest and highest prices, some petrol stations in Antrim, Ballymena, Belfast, Dungannon, Lisburn and Magherafelt were charging as much 193.9p per litre.

The Consumer Council also found that the price of home heating oil has dropped. The average price of 500 litres is now £471.15 compared with £494.30 last week.