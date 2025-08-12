Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies recalling popular cheese product that may cause 'health risk' to customers
Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies is recalling SPAR Chèvre Goats Cheese because it may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which is potentially harmful if consumed.
The affected 100g packs have an August 12, 2025 use by date.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is advising: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return the product to where it was bought for a full refund.”
Symptoms caused by Listeria monocytogenes, the FSA noted, can be similar to flu and, in rare cases, can cause serious complications such as meningitis.