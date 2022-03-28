Kate Spade New York is to open its first Northern Irish store in The Boulevard

Taking prime position at the entrance of the Lotus Property-owned scheme, the 1458 Sq ft store will open in April offering a range of products including ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories and jewellery.

The Boulevard store will be the brand’s second outlet on the island of Ireland, but its first venture in the Northern Irish marketplace.

The deal signals a growing confidence among brands in the Irish consumer as retail activity on the island overtakes pre-pandemic levels, with outlets in particular having outperformed their high street and in-town shopping centre counterparts.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, said: “We’re excited to welcome Kate Spade New York to The Boulevard, which has continued to go from strength-to-strength as we come out the other side of the pandemic. We have consistently bucked the national data, which has pointed at a downturn in discretional retail spend. Instead we have welcomed more visitors than ever before, had some of our best sales months on record and onboarded new tenants.”

Kate Spade New York is the latest retailer to set up shop at The Boulevard, which has benefitted from £10m investment in recent years, joining the likes of New Look, Molton Brown, Joules, Crew Clothing, Nike, Adidas and Levi’s.

Lotus Property was advised by Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate Ltd.