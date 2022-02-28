‘Kidz Wellness’ a top priority for Tyrone sisters

Sabrina Mullin and Emear Colton have launched an innovative new business, Kidz Wellness

Dungannon-based Sabrina Mullin and Emear Colton set up Kidz Wellness to help parents empower their children, and give them the skills and tools they need to minimise the stress and anxiety that is becoming more prevalent amongst the younger generation.

Through a series of engaging classes including pilates and wellness, mindful heart, reflexology and baby massage, parents and children will learn useful techniques that can help them both cope with the challenges that children may face.

Co-founder, Sabrina Mullin, said: “Ensuring good mental health and wellbeing amongst children is something that we need to place a strong focus on moving forward. We set up Kidz Wellness as we recognised that there are very few programmes available that contribute to this. Our classes offer a holistic approach to ensure children are equipped with the skills needed to face the challenges and problems that can arise in everyday life.

“Through play, kids process what is happening in the world around them and it’s so important that they are given the opportunity to do this. With our range of classes, both parents and kids will be offered the techniques they need to deal with these challenges and feelings and help build resilience.”

Co-founder, Emear Colton, explained: “The needs and importance of children’s wellbeing were highlighted throughout the global pandemic. Their normal routine was disrupted with the closure of schools, therefore they experienced a lack of socialising and communication with peers, which is so important for their development in the early years of life. With our classes at Kidz Wellness, we want to offer a safe space for children to express their feelings and learn the best techniques to manage any anxiety they may be feeling. Unfortunately, we don’t know how the pandemic is going to affect children in the long term, but we can do our best to offer them ways to cope.”

Kidz Wellness has also secured sessions with local schools that realise the importance of mental stimulation and wellbeing for children from an early age.

Sabrina added: “Children spend such a large part of their life in school – it shapes who they become, therefore it is so important that they are exposed to the practices and tools that can help build good mental health and wellbeing from an early age. We’re confident that by implementing this programme in schools, we will see an improvement in mental health, wellbeing and resilience in younger adults in the years ahead.”