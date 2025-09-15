Collectors can join coin hunts, look out for advent calendar surprises and even mint their own 🎩

The Royal Mint has launched a special 50p coin to celebrate 90 years of Monopoly

The ‘real life’ Monopoly money, features tokens, cards and Mr Monopoly himself

Coins start at £15, with rarer silver and gold editions also available for collectors

Only 17,500 Brilliant Uncirculated coins and 150 Gold Proofs will be minted

Past low-mintage 50p coins have risen in value, making this a potential investment

If you’ve ever dreamed of holding Monopoly money in your hands (and not just on a board) the Royal Mint is about to make that a reality.

To celebrate 90 years of the iconic board game, the Mint has unveiled a commemorative 50p coin, the first UK coin ever dedicated to a board game.

Monopoly has left an indelible mark on family life, with more than 275 million games sold worldwide and an estimated one billion people having played since it was officially introduced in 1935.

From Christmas mornings to rainy Saturday afternoons, the property-trading game has been a source of joy. And now, a piece of that history can be yours.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said: “For nearly 90 years, families have been trading millions in Monopoly currency around kitchen tables, and now we’re celebrating that beloved tradition with this collectable coin.

“We anticipate collectors, whether passionate about Monopoly or coins, will treasure this as a unique addition to their collections.”

A Monopoly game during the Monopoly U.S. National Championship tournament in 2009. The Royal Mint has launched a special 50p coin to celebrate 90 years of the game (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What do the new coins look like?

Far from your everyday loose change, this 50p celebrates the playful chaos of Monopoly. The coin is adorned with classic elements from the game: the familiar tokens, property cards, and even the iconic Mr Monopoly character.

Tilt it just right, and the “GO” sign on the coin transforms to reveal a stylised Monopoly money symbol, adding a touch of magic that collectors are sure to love.

How can I get one?

The coin is not just for show, it’s available to buy starting at £15 for the brilliant uncirculated edition or £25 for the colour version. There are also premium silver and gold editions, with the gold 50p priced at £1,730.

If you’re hoping for a little thrill, the Mint has made the launch interactive. On September 18, Londoners can join the ultimate Monopoly UK coin hunt: spot a giant silver top hat roaming the streets, snap a photo, and share it online using the hashtag #Monopoly50p for a chance to win one of 100 limited-edition coins. Digital hunters can also take part via the Royal Mint’s website.

For those dreaming even bigger, a solid gold coin, worth £1,730, is hidden in one limited-edition Monopoly advent calendar—behind door 24, in true Monopoly “chance” style. One lucky collector could strike gold this Christmas.

From September 30, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, south Wales, can mint their own Monopoly 50p, featuring Mr Monopoly leaping over the GO sign, a hands-on souvenir that brings the game to life in metal.

Will the Monopoly 50p coin be valuable?

But could these coins be worth more than face value? In the past, Royal Mint commemoratives have been highly sought after, especially limited editions and gold variants.

It should be noted that the Monopoly 50p coin is not intended for general circulation, and instead, is available through the Royal Mint's website and select retailers.

The Brilliant Uncirculated edition has a maximum mintage of 17,500 coins, while the Gold Proof edition is even rarer, with only 150 coins available.

Historically, commemorative 50p coins with low mintage figures have appreciated in value over time. For example, the 2009 Kew Gardens 50p coin, with a mintage of just 210,000, has become one of the most valuable 50p coins in circulation.

Collectors of Monopoly memorabilia and coin enthusiasts alike are likely to snap them up, making this playful 50p not just a nostalgic nod to childhood board games, but potentially a clever investment.

Whether you’re a serious collector, a Monopoly fan, or just looking for a fun gift, the Monopoly 50p promises to turn everyday pocket change into something truly special.

