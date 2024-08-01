More than 100 business people to attend NI Chamber’s Regional Networking series in Tyrone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 1st Aug 2024, 17:07 BST
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in partnership with NIE Networks will make its way to Clogher, Co Tyrone to host its popular Regional Networking series.

Over 100 business people from companies across Tyrone, Fermanagh and further afield are due to attend the networking event in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Tuesday, August 20, at 9.30am.

Hosted by NI Chamber and sponsored by NIE Networks, the regional networking series offers businesspeople an opportunity to make new business connections, meet potential partners and learn from people outside of their own industries.

Ross Moffett, Director of Sales & Marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI Chamber on 20 August in Corick House. Credit: Ricky Parker PhotographyRoss Moffett, Director of Sales & Marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI Chamber on 20 August in Corick House. Credit: Ricky Parker Photography
Ross Moffett, Director of Sales & Marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI Chamber on 20 August in Corick House. Credit: Ricky Parker Photography

Attendees will hear from Ross Moffett, Director of Sales & Marketing at ICC Belfast, who will discuss how effective communication can be used to bridge the gap between sales and marketing, fostering trust and understanding to bring about long-term sales success.

This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £60 for non-members. Limited places are remaining – to register visit www.northernirelandchamber.com

