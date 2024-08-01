More than 100 business people to attend NI Chamber’s Regional Networking series in Tyrone
Over 100 business people from companies across Tyrone, Fermanagh and further afield are due to attend the networking event in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Tuesday, August 20, at 9.30am.
Hosted by NI Chamber and sponsored by NIE Networks, the regional networking series offers businesspeople an opportunity to make new business connections, meet potential partners and learn from people outside of their own industries.
Attendees will hear from Ross Moffett, Director of Sales & Marketing at ICC Belfast, who will discuss how effective communication can be used to bridge the gap between sales and marketing, fostering trust and understanding to bring about long-term sales success.
This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £60 for non-members. Limited places are remaining – to register visit www.northernirelandchamber.com