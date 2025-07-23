These tips could uncover hidden help and ease the squeeze if you’re struggling with costs 🧾

Many over-60s are unaware of support that could ease weekly financial pressure

Forgotten schemes and habits can add up to big annual savings

A few simple checks may reveal hidden entitlements

Small changes can make a noticeable difference to everyday costs

This guide highlights often-missed ways to reduce outgoings later in life

With the cost of living still biting hard, older people across the UK are increasingly looking for ways to cut costs and ease the pressure on their weekly outgoings.

The good news? There are plenty of schemes, discounts, and overlooked habits that can help reduce bills - especially if you're aged 60 or over.

From hidden benefits to everyday tips, here’s a guide to some of the things often forgotten about that could make a real difference to your finances.

A single change might save you just £5 a week, but stack a few together and you could end up with hundreds of pounds extra each year.

Pension Credit

One of the most underclaimed benefits in the UK is Pension Credit. Around 850,000 eligible households miss out on it each year.

If you're over State Pension age and on a low income, this top-up can boost your weekly income and unlock additional help, such as:

A free TV licence (if you're 75 or over)

Council Tax reductions

Help with NHS costs

Warm Home Discount

Housing Benefit (if renting)

It’s worth checking even if you own your home or have savings—eligibility is more flexible than many people realise. You can check and apply via the GOV.UK website or by calling the Pension Credit claim line (0800 99 1234).

Council Tax reduction

Many over-60s pay too much Council Tax without realising they may be entitled to a discount. You could be eligible for a reduction if:

You live alone (Single Person Discount)

You’re on a low income or receive benefits

You or someone you live with has a disability

You care for someone in the household

You live with someone who is severely mentally impaired (and they may be 'disregarded' for Council Tax purposes)

Each council has its own scheme, so check with your local authority - even small reductions can save you hundreds over the course of a year.

Senior Railcard and bus pass

Transport is a weekly cost that adds up quickly. If you’re 60 or over, don’t forget:

Senior Railcard: Costs £30 a year and gets you 1/3 off most rail fares. Over time, it can pay for itself many times over.

Costs £30 a year and gets you 1/3 off most rail fares. Over time, it can pay for itself many times over. Free bus pass: Available to those over 60 in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and to people of State Pension age in England. It’s valid for local bus travel, and in some areas, it can also be used on trams or trains.

It’s not just about leisure trips - using your bus pass for errands or appointments can chip away at weekly fuel or fare costs.

Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payments

Older people often worry about the cost of keeping warm in winter. Two key supports can help:

Winter Fuel Payment: Available to most people born before 25 September 1957 (for winter 2024/25). It’s automatic if you claim certain benefits like Pension Credit (see above)

Available to most people born before 25 September 1957 (for winter 2024/25). It’s automatic if you claim certain benefits like Pension Credit (see above) Warm Home Discount: A one-off discount on your electricity bill (around £150) between October and March. You’ll usually qualify automatically if you get Pension Credit, but some suppliers have broader criteria - so check with yours.

Also check if your energy supplier offers a priority services register - this may give you extra support, including advance notice of power cuts or meter readings if you have mobility issues.

Switch to social tariffs for broadband and mobile

If you're receiving Pension Credit or certain other benefits, you could qualify for a social tariff for broadband and phone services. These offer fast internet and mobile plans at heavily discounted prices - some from as little as £10–£20 per month.

Major providers like BT, Virgin Media, and Sky now offer these deals, but they rarely advertise them, so you’ll need to ask. Even if you're not on benefits, it's worth calling your provider and asking for a cheaper deal or matching a competitor's rate.

Water bill help and free home upgrades

Water companies across the UK offer discounts for low-income households and those with medical conditions that require more water use. This includes:

WaterSure: A cap on bills if you use a water meter and have high essential usage

Social tariffs: Localised schemes offering reduced bills - check with your supplier

Plus, some older homeowners can access free home energy upgrades like insulation, new boilers, or draft-proofing through local authority schemes or the Great British Insulation Scheme.

Use of discount cards and store loyalty schemes

If you regularly shop in-store, don’t overlook the discounts available to older people:

Boots Over-60s Rewards: Extra Advantage Card points on health products

Extra Advantage Card points on health products Specsavers Over-60s Discount: 20% off glasses (in most locations)

20% off glasses (in most locations) Supermarket loyalty apps (like Tesco Clubcard, Nectar, or My Morrisons): These often have exclusive lower prices for users

You can also sign up to apps like Too Good To Go, which offers discounted food that would otherwise be thrown out. It’s an easy way to save money while helping reduce waste.

