New shop welcomed to Banbridge town centre

Martha Jaynes, which sells ladieswear and jewellery, recently opened its doors in Bridge Street in Banbridge, following the success of their other store in Rathfriland.

The new outlet specialises in Morther of the Bride outfits and occasion wear.

“I am delighted to see another shop unit filled in Banbridge and wish Martha Jaynes every success as they open their second shop in the town,” said Mrs Dodds, who paid a visit to the new shop.

Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds and Councillor Paul Greenfield at Martha Jaynes new Banbridge store

“We in Banbridge have a great town centre with many independent retailers and I want to wish Joanne and her team every success.

“I am committed to continuing to work with all parties to help our town centre businesses continue to grow.”

Councillor Paul Greenfield, who visited the shop with Mrs Dodds, commented: “It’s great to see another new business in the town and I am delighted that Martha Jaynes has opened a second shop in Banbridge.

“With the predicted increase in tourists coming to our area I feel this will have a positive impact on the footfall to our High Street.

“I will continue to work closely with the local shop owners and council officers to make sure we maximise the tourism potential.”