Poundland has launched an online clearance sale with items starting from just 10p

The sale comes as the retailer prepares to close dozens of stores amid restructuring

New owners Gordon Brothers plan to reduce the store estate from around 800 to 650–700 locations

Discounts cover party supplies, toys, toiletries, and seasonal products

Delivery starts at £3.95, with free shipping on orders over £50

A major discount retailer has launched a clearance sale with prices starting at just 10p, as it prepares to close dozens of stores and reshape its business.

Poundland, which runs around 800 stores across the UK and Ireland, is slimming down its operations under new owners Gordon Brothers, who plan to reduce the estate to between 650 and 700 shops. That means big changes - and big savings - for shoppers.

The fire-sale comes as part of a broader restructuring effort led by Poundland’s new owners.

The retailer was taken over by investment firm Gordon Brothers in June, and is now undergoing a £80 million turnaround aimed at simplifying its offer and navigating tough trading conditions.

That includes cutting back on frozen and chilled food, renegotiating rents, and rethinking what products appear on shelves.

CEO Barry Williams said the goal is to get back to basics and deliver “the amazing value our customers expect”.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

How to access the Poundland sale

If you’ve been meaning to top up on party bits, homewares or kids' toys, now’s the time.

The closing down deals are online only at Poundland.co.uk. Delivery starts at £3.95, but orders over £50 qualify for free shipping - ideal if you're planning to stock up.

The clearance event is already live, and features steep discounts on hundreds of items, including:

Party banners – from 10p

Plastic tumblers – 50p

Seasonal decorations – as low as 35p

Toys, toiletries, and homeware – all heavily marked down

While stock is limited, it’s a rare chance to snap up rock-bottom prices before lines disappear for good.

Which Poundland stores are closing down?

While the scale of store closures hasn’t been finalised, hundreds of branches could be affected. Poundland’s new leadership says it remains committed to the High Street, but is aiming to make the business leaner and more profitable.

Mark Newton-Jones of Gordon Brothers added: “We believe Poundland is an essential business to UK consumers and plays an important role on the High Street. We are committed to supporting its turnaround and future success.”

Between 150 and 200 Poundland stores are reportedly earmarked for immediate closure, with up to 500 more facing steep rent cuts of up to 50% as part of a court-backed restructuring scheme.

In June, Poundland announced that a total of 25 stores will shut their doors for good in August, with closures split across two dates: 10 branches on August 10, followed by 15 more on August 17.

Closing on August 10:

Ammanford

Birmingham Fort

Cardiff Valegate

Cramlington

Leicester

Long Eaton

Port Glasgow

Seaham

Shrewsbury

Tunbridge Wells

Closing on August 17:

Bedford

Bidston Moss

Broxburn

Craigavon

Dartmouth

East Dulwich

Falmouth

Hull St Andrews

Newtonabbey

Perth

Poole

Sunderland

Stafford

Thornaby

Worcester

