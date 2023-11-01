SSE Airtricity customers across Northern Ireland will see a reduction in the amount they are paying as a 7 per cent price decrease comes into effect for electricity from today (Wednesday).

The Consumer Council has stated this will mean savings of around £95 per year for a typical customer with a standard rate credit meter and savings of around £93 per year for a typical customer with a standard rate keypad meter.

Peter McClenaghan Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “This price decrease is welcome news for SSE electricity customers.

"The coming winter will be tough for many of us as energy bills are around twice the pre-pandemic average and no government support has been announced for the winter ahead. By contrast last winter all households had their energy bills subsidised and received a £600 payment.

“At times of high prices there can be more money to be saved by switching supplier, tariff, or even the way you pay your bill. The difference between the highest and lowest tariffs on the market is currently over £450.

“We have a free electricity price comparison tool on our website which allows you to see all the deals that are available across Northern Ireland compared to what you are currently paying for your electricity bills. You don’t always have to switch supplier to save money, sometimes switching payment method or tariff with the same provider can reduce the amount you pay.”

To use the price comparison tool, visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk/comparison_tool/begin