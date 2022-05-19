Shock as Ulster Bank to close another nine branches

Jim Allister

Ulster Bank will close another nine branches in Northern Ireland within the next three months as part of the move towards digital banking.

The branches affected are in Holywood, Warrenpoint, Dunmurry, Antrim, Ballymoney, Larne, Comber, Maghera and Clogher.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news by Ulster Bank comes less than a week after Danske Bank confirmed that it would shut branches in Lurgan, Cookstown, Kilkeel and Fivemiletown on September 16.

North Antrim MLA Jim Allister, stated: “I am disappointed to learn that the Ballymoney branch of Ulster Bank will close at the end of September. This branch has provided an important service to the town for many years and while there is an increasing trend towards online banking there are many, particularly in the elderly population, who feel much more comfortable with the person touch which they receive in a local branch they have used for years.