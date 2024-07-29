Shoppers urged to support independent retailers in Maghera by voting for them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The people of Maghera are being urged to support their favourite independent retailers by voting for them in this year’s High Street Hero Awards before voting closes this week.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, they will all be celebrated in this showcase of the brilliant work of independent retailers.

The Awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Votes can be cast across 12 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, and off licence, among others. The retailer who receives the most votes will also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

Pictured, from left, are Declan Campbell, Allwyn, Eugene McConnell, Chair Mid Ulster Council, Jonathan Crawford, Retail NI, Cathal Mallaghan MP, Frank Shivers, Roam Local in Maghera. Credit: Submitted

A record 12,000 votes were cast last year to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite. The Co Antrim town of Ballymoney was named High Street of The Year for 2023 in a tight race with Belfast’s Shankill Road and Newtownards.

Go to https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes to cast your vote.

Urging residents to support the favourite shop before voting closes, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said:

“Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.

“This is a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of towns like Maghera and this is your opportunity to make sure your favourite local business is included.

“Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest, or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite now.”

The hugely successful High Street Hero NI awards is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Roam Local NI.

The 13 High Street Hero Award categories are:

· Best Butcher

· Best Coffee Shop

· Best Convenience Store

· Best Deli/Bakery

· Best Fashion Retailer

· Best Forecourt

· Best Generalist Retailer

· Best Healthcare Retailer

· High Street of the Year

· Best Homeware Retailer

· Best Off Licence

· Best independent retailer employee