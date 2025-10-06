NIE Networks says electricity supplies will be restored to all households and businesses impacted by Storm Amy today (Monday, October 6).

Approximately 100 properties were expected to be without power this morning with crews responding throughout the day.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Alex Houston, network operations manager for NIE Networks, said: “At its height, Storm Amy caused 65,000 households and businesses to lose power as high winds caused widespread damage. The last remaining customers will be reconnected tomorrow and crews are being redirected to those areas to ensure that happens.

"We would like to thank those impacted for their patience while our crews worked through the damage caused by the high winds. I would also like to thank our teams and contracting partners who once again stepped up and worked long hours over the weekend to ensure power could be restored as quickly as possible.”

NIE Networks is completing its restoration operation after Storm Amy hit Northern Ireland. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

Customers are advised that many circuits will require permanent repairs to be put in place which may mean short periods of disconnection over the coming days to allow this to be carried out safely.

The company added it is also keen to encourage anyone who has not yet reported their power cut to contact the customer centre on 03457 643 643 so they can ensure all faults have been reported and resolved.