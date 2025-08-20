The supermarket’s meal deal just got pricier, with incremental hikes hitting your favourite combos 🥪

Tesco is increasing the price of its standard meal deal by 25p from August 21

Standard deal rises to £3.85 with a Clubcard and £4.25 without

Premium meal deal also goes up, reaching £5.50 with a Clubcard and £6 without

Tesco’s meal deal includes a main, snack, and drink with dozens of options

Competitor Sainsbury’s has also raised meal deal prices this year

Shoppers at the UK’s biggest supermarket will feel the pinch at lunchtime from tomorrow (Thursday, August 21), as it raises the price of its ever-popular meal deal.

The price of a standard Tesco deal will go up by 25p, rising from £3.60 to £3.85 for Clubcard holders, and from £4 to £4.25 without a Clubcard.

The price of Tesco’s premium meal deal will also increase, climbing from £5 to £5.50 with a Clubcard, and from £5.50 to £6 without.

Tesco’s meal deal typically includes a main such as a sandwich, wrap, salad, or sushi, a snack like crisps, fruit, or a small dessert, and a drink – for example, water, juice, or a soft drink.

Shoppers can mix and match from a wide range of options, often with dozens of choices for each category.

It’s just the latest in a series of incremental price hikes; last August, Tesco increased the Clubcard meal deal from £3.40 to £3.60.

A Tesco spokesperson defended the move, emphasising the value on offer and saying: “Our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on the go at just £3.85 for a main, snack and drink when bought with a Clubcard.

“With more than 20 million possible combinations, the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste, from a classic Chicken Club Sandwich to Tesco Korean Style Chicken Dragon Rolls.”

The price rise is not unique to Tesco; Sainsbury’s also raised its meal deal prices earlier this summer from £3.75 to £3.95, the second increase in under a year.

For shoppers who rely on these deals for a quick and convenient lunch, the steady climb in cost is likely to be noticeable.

For those looking to save a few pounds, now might be the time to consider alternative lunchtime options or take advantage of the Clubcard price wherever possible.

With inflationary pressures continuing to affect food prices, lunchtime shoppers can expect these small, yet frequent, price adjustments to remain a feature of the supermarket landscape.