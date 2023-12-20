Village post office to move

Loughbrickland residents are encouraged to have their say on plans to relocate the village post office to the SPAR shop – where the filling station is.

The current postmaster has resigned and the premises at 29 Scarva Street will no longer be available for post office use.

A Post Office spokesperson commented: “Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term, and [such a] relocation would enable us to maintain a post office service for our customers in the local community.

“There would be a post office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store and there would be similar post office services.

“The proposed opening hours are Monday to Sunday: 8am – 8pm.

"This would provide 84 hours of service a week for the convenience of customers.

“There is a customer car park available at the proposed premises and outside these premises.

“We are engaging with the new agent to provide a designated disabled parking bay, which would be clearly marked.

“The new agent would also carry out work to create a marked pedestrian walkway across the petrol station forecourt to provide safe access to the entrance.

“Consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback on the move and access into and within the store.