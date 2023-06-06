Register
​​LOCAL residents will soon have a chance to cast their vote for their favourite high street retailers, and help identify who will be recognised with a coveted Retail NI High Street Hero Award!
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST

​Two new category have been added for 2023 - Best Green Retailer, and Best Generalist Retailer.

To enter the 'Best Green Retailer' category, retailers must submit a 30-second video showcasing their environmental credentials, for example, in recycling, energy efficiency or other measures.These videos will then be uploaded to the voting portal where the public will cast their votes.

Videos for the Best Green Retailer must be received by June 23, to ensure that they are uploaded to the voting portal.

The 'Best Generalist Retailer' category was added to enable the public to vote for any retailer not covered by an existing category.

This year's categories are as follows: Best Butcher; Best Coffee Shop; Best Convenience Store; Best Deli/Bakery; Best Fashion Independent Retailer; Best Forecourt; Best Generalist Independent Retailer; Best Green Independent Retailer; Best Healthcare Independent Retailer; High Street of the Year; Best Homeware Independent Retailer; Best Off-Licence; Overall Independent Retailer.

Winners are determined solely by public nominations which must be made online by July 31. Voting for all categories opens on July 4.

For more info on how to vote, visit www.RetailNI.com/High-Street-Heroes

Shortlisted retailers will be announced in early August, with an awards evening due to take place in late August.