Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The iconic retailer could be making major changes to its high street stores 🤔

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHSmith is exploring the sale of its high street arm, which includes around 500 stores

The company has shifted its focus to its more profitable travel retail business in airports, train stations, and hospitals

The high street arm contributes just 15% of the group’s annual trading profit

A sale could impact the future of Post Offices currently operating within WHSmith stores

WHSmith recently announced plans to close 17 stores, with more closures expected in the coming years

An icon of the British high street is in discussions to sell its high street division.

WHSmith’s high street business, comprising around 500 stores, has a history dating back 230 years to the opening of its first shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WHSmith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash generative part of the group, including a possible sale,” a statement said.

Over the past decade, the company has shifted its focus to its more profitable travel retail division, which operates in airports, train stations, and hospitals.

Currently, the high street segment contributes just 15% of the group’s annual trading profit.

(Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer,” the statement continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group’s travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the group’s revenue and 85% of its trading profit comes from the travel business.”

For the year ending August 31, WHSmith reported an underlying pre-tax profit of £166 million, up from £143 million the previous year.

What does it mean for Post Offices?

If WHSmith moves forward with selling its high street division, it could lead to significant changes for its stores and associated services, such as Post Offices.

Under an ownership change, stores may be sold to another retailer or investment group, which could decide to rebrand, restructure, or close underperforming locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any new owner finds some stores unviable, closures could follow, particularly in areas with low foot traffic or high operating costs.

A potential buyer could also repurpose or reposition the stores, potentially moving away from WHSmith's traditional offering of books, stationery, and magazines to something more aligned with their business model.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time, and WHSmith has said it is simply “exploring potential strategic options”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” its statement said, “and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.”

The fate of Post Offices housed within WHSmith stores would largely depend on the buyer’s plans and any agreements with Post Office Ltd. If the new owner does not wish to continue hosting Post Offices, closures or relocations might occur.

If stores housing Post Offices were to close or undergo significant changes, local communities could face a temporary or permanent loss of access to postal services in those areas, which would be especially impactful in rural or underserved regions.

The Post Office may need to find alternative locations for its branches currently within WHSmith stores, which could lead to partnerships with other retailers or stand-alone Post Office branches being established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, it’s too early to predict exact outcomes, but a sale of the WHSmith’s high street division would likely bring uncertainty to stores and the Post Offices they house.

In recent years, WHSmith’s focus has intensified on its travel retail division, which has become the core of the company’s success.

With the high street business potentially sold off, the travel retail division, with over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, could see more international expansion, particularly in airports, train stations, and hospitals, where foot traffic is higher and more lucrative.

Which stores are closing?

Last week, WHSmith revealed it is set to close 17 stores in the coming months. The retailer has been gradually reducing its footprint, having already closed numerous stores since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest round of closures, scattered across the country, will take place between now and May.

The announcement follows a statement from November in which the company revealed plans to close up to 20 locations annually over the next three years.

At the same time, the brand is preparing to expand, with 90 new stores planned for opening during this period.

The full list of WHSmith store closures is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accrington, Lancashire - March 15

Basingstoke, Hampshire - February 1

Bolton, Greater Manchester - February

Diss, Norfolk - April

Halesowen, West Midlands - April

Halstead, Essex - April

Haverhill, Suffolk - 26 April

Luton, Bedfordshire - January 18

March, Cambridgeshire - 25 January

Newport, Isle of Wight - April

Newtown, Powys - February 15

Oldham, Greater Manchester - May

Orpington, Greater London

Rhyl, Denbighshire - February 15

Stockton, County Durham - May

Winton, Bournemouth - February 15

Many of the stores set to close have launched "everything-must-go" sales, so if one is shutting near you, it might be worth checking it out for some great deals.

What do you think about WHSmith's potential sale of its high street arm? How do you feel this might impact local communities and the future of Post Offices within the stores? Share your thoughts in the comments section.