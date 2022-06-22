Continued growth sees Wrightbus open onsite recruitment office

A leader in zero-emission technology, Wrightbus has opened the recruitment office at its Ballymena factory in a bid to continue growing its team.

Last year, the company announced it was looking for hundreds more staff following an increase in orders. And in recent weeks, Wrightbus has announced international deals with firms in Australia and Germany, as well as a major deal in the Republic of Ireland.

Neil Collins, managing director, said: “The opening of our recruitment office is another fantastic step forward for us as we continue to expand, thanks to a surge of orders from the UK, Ireland and overseas.

Nicola McCloskey with the recruitment team

“We’ve had a phenomenal couple of years and it’s an incredibly exciting time to join Wrightbus. If you want to be a part of our world-leading team, come and find out more by stopping by and visiting our new recruitment office.”

The office is open Monday to Thursday between 3pm and 5pm, and Friday from midday to 1pm. To book an appointment, call 02825 663072 or email: [email protected] - or you can call in the office to discuss the current vacancies with a member of the HR team.

For all the latest vacancies, visit: https://wrightbus.getgotjobs.co.uk/home