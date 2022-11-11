Created to acknowledge those individuals who have stepped up for colleagues, communities, and each other, the Proud to Be Asda Awards aim to shine a spotlight on those who have made a genuine difference in their workplace.

Asda Cookstown General Store Manager, Peter Beckett was recognised as Leader of the Year for the dedication and understanding he has demonstrated in his role. His colleagues described him as ‘an approachable manager with a motivational style who always takes the time to listen to his employees’.

George Rankin, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland said: “It is a real honour to be able to bring together our colleagues to celebrate their amazing, achievements, which, collectively make us all very Proud to be Asda. Like Peter, each nominee has made a special effort and in their own way has made a big difference to the services we deliver. They deserve this recognition, and we thank them for everything they do.”

Pictured from left are Charlotte Elliott, Peter Beckett and George Rankin.

Peter will join the other six winners from Northern Ireland who will go forward to the national Proud to be Asda awards in Leeds in spring 2023.

He is now looking forward to travelling over to England early in the new year for the prestigious awards ceremony and perhaps bringing back the top prize to Asda Cookstown. His colleagues believe he can do it and wish him all the best.