Cookstown Bank of Ireland host ‘meet the team’ event at refurbished branch

Cathal McKee, Branch Manager at Bank of Ireland Cookstown, recently welcomed customers and representatives from local community organisations to take a tour of the newly modernised branch followed by a welcome reception.

The refurbishment is the latest part of a £7m investment in branches and new technology services by Bank of Ireland UK in Northern Ireland.

Those in attendance at the event included Fiona Brown from Charis Cancer Care, Louise Quinn from The Hub and Cllr Dominic Molloy, Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council.

Pictured at the 'Meet the Team' event at the newly refurbished Bank of Ireland branch, Cookstown, from left: Cllr Dominic Molloy, Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council and Cathal McKee, Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland UK. Credit: Contributed

Charis Cancer Care and The Hub recently received funding from Bank of Ireland UK through its Begin Together Fund which supports charities and not for profit groups who are working to make a positive difference in local communities.