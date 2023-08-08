Register
Cookstown MACE go the extra mile to raise funds for charity

Staff at MACE Cookstown have celebrated the launch of their newly refurbished store by taking on a challenge of cycling 75 miles in a static cycle event in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

Store owner Sam Bhatti said: “We wanted to mark the opening of our new store with something special and were delighted to host the static cycle event in support of the charity. Everyone at the store enjoyed the challenge and they were spurred on to try and raise as much money as possible by our wonderful customers who donated generously.”

“The Cookstown community showed how kind they are and helped us raise over £300 on the day. It was great to see so many of our customers in-store supporting us as we pounded the pedals and went the extra mile to try and help people in our local community.”

Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke added: “We are so grateful for the ongoing generosity of MACE, their staff and customers who, over the years, have ensured that thousands of people affected by chest, heart or stroke related illnesses have received the support and care that they deserve.”

Continuing, she added: “Today, as many as 470,000 people here are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition. Almost 90% of NICHS’s care and prevention services and research projects are funded exclusively by donations so fundraising efforts like MACE Cookstown’s are vital for our charity and what we can achieve.”

