Staff at MACE Cookstown have celebrated the launch of their newly refurbished store by taking on a challenge of cycling 75 miles in a static cycle event in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

Store owner Sam Bhatti said: “We wanted to mark the opening of our new store with something special and were delighted to host the static cycle event in support of the charity. Everyone at the store enjoyed the challenge and they were spurred on to try and raise as much money as possible by our wonderful customers who donated generously.”

“The Cookstown community showed how kind they are and helped us raise over £300 on the day. It was great to see so many of our customers in-store supporting us as we pounded the pedals and went the extra mile to try and help people in our local community.”

Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke added: “We are so grateful for the ongoing generosity of MACE, their staff and customers who, over the years, have ensured that thousands of people affected by chest, heart or stroke related illnesses have received the support and care that they deserve.”