Cookstown woman becomes first female in NI to become an assured cyber advisor

A woman from Mid-Ulster has become one of the first people – and the first woman - in Northern Ireland to become an assured Cyber Advisor (Cyber Essentials).

Sandra Quinn from Cookstown hasbeen an employee at one of NI’s leading IT security and managed services providers, Outsource Group for nine years, most recently in a Cyber Advisor position, and is leading the way for women in the tech industry in Northern Ireland.

She recently became a registered Cyber Advisor, making her the first female in Northern Ireland to hold this recognised and trusted position.

Cyber Advisor is the National Cyber Security Centre’s new Industry Assurance scheme delivered inpartnership with IASME. It provides small and medium-sized organisations with reliable and cost effective cyber security advice and practical support. This has become increasingly important due to the adoption of digital technology for products and services, expedited by the pandemic.

Sandra Quinn, Mid-Ulster local and Outsource Group employee becomes the first female in NI to become an assured Cyber Advisor. Credit: Conor Healy

Speaking of her achievement, she said: “I am delighted to be the first female in Northern Ireland to have achieved the status of Cyber Advisor (Cyber Essentials). At Outsource Group, we pride ourselves in offering a high-quality service and this is yet another step in our journey as a company leading the way as one of the fastest growing IT managed services companies.

“As a female working in the male dominated tech industry, I know the challenges that we can face, and I hope that I can help to lead the way for other females in the tech industry.”

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, said: “It is fantastic to see Outsource Group lead the way in cyber security as we see an increasing demand for advice on cyber security in the industry. We are on a journey to being the number one managed services company for security and this is a really important next step in this journey as it further enhances our skills and showcases our abilities in this area.”

