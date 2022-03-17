Cookstown's Sinley takeaway make it 'two in a row'

Showing off the awards are Jeremy Chan and his mum Kau Mui Chan.

The popular Church Street takeaway was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the same event.

Jeremy Chan said he was “over the moon” at winning the awards, especially the Best Chinese/Oriental for a second time.

“It was fantastic winning in 2021,” he said. “But to win for 2022 was in my wildest dream and when it was announced that we won, I was over the moon,” he said.

Sinley Takeaway in Cookstown did the double at the NI Takeaway Awards.

The Chan family have had a long association with the Cookstown area.

Jeremy’s father, Tai Hei Chan, was in the merchant navy and left Hong Kong in 1960.

While in England he started working in the food industry as a dishwasher before learning his trade as a chef.

In the early Seventies, he opened up a takeaway business at Fairhill in Cookstown - the first Chinese takeaway /restaurant in the town - and business has gone from strength to strength.

Sinley Takeaway staff and friends celebrating at the awards.

He was later joined in the business by his wife, Kau Mui, and the couple had nine children all of whom have been taught in the family trade.

Jeremy took over after his father retired and is ably assisted by other family members.

“It’s very much a family and team effort,” he said. “It has always been that way.”

He says he was “completely floored” when it was announced that they had won The Lifetime Achievement Award.

He said everyone was in tears. “My poor mum who doesn’t understand too much English was wondering what was going on. We explained and all the people around us started standing and clapping.”

Jeremy went on: “This Lifetime Achievement means the world to us especially for all the sacrifices my parents made.

“My only wish would be if my dad was here to lift the award with mum and family and Team Sinley.”

Reflecting on the past year, Jeremy said it had been very difficult at times but the ‘Team Sinley’ had always responded and helped them get through the pandemic.