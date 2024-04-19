Costa Coffee’s 2024 UK and Ireland Barista of the Year: Newtownabbey barista in running for accolade

Travis Sloan, an employee at Costa Coffee’s Longwood Retail Park store in Newtownabbey, has made it to the final of Costa Coffee’s 2024 UK and Ireland Barista of the Year competition.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:44 BST
Over the past few weeks, Travis has demonstrated his passion and skills across two challenging regional stages to make it to the final 12 competitors.

He impressed by crafting four Costa coffee beverages, before showcasing his depth of coffee knowledge and sensory skills to create and present his own innovative speciality hot drink.

Taking place on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 in Liverpool, Travis will be competing against 11 other finalists across three exciting rounds – which will test expertise, precision and creativity.

Travis Sloan will be showcasing his skills in Costa Coffee’s 2024 UK and Ireland Barista of the Year Competition. (Pic: Contributed).

The stakes are high, as the winner of the competition, alongside the runners-up in second and third place, will then progress for the prestigious title of Costa Coffee’s Global Barista of the Year in July.

