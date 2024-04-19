Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past few weeks, Travis has demonstrated his passion and skills across two challenging regional stages to make it to the final 12 competitors.

He impressed by crafting four Costa coffee beverages, before showcasing his depth of coffee knowledge and sensory skills to create and present his own innovative speciality hot drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 in Liverpool, Travis will be competing against 11 other finalists across three exciting rounds – which will test expertise, precision and creativity.

Travis Sloan will be showcasing his skills in Costa Coffee’s 2024 UK and Ireland Barista of the Year Competition. (Pic: Contributed).