Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to remind residents about its Energy Efficiency service ahead of Fuel Poverty Awareness Day which takes place on Friday (December 2).

Even more households are now experiencing fuel poverty due to the current cost-of-living crisis with increased financial challenges meaning people cannot afford to keep their homes warm or cook healthy meals.

For some people, this might be the first time they find themselves in this position and it’s important to know that guidance, support, and practical assistance is available.

A household is said to be in fuel poverty if it needs to spend more than 10% of its income on energy costs. The University of York’s Social Policy Unit forecasts a fuel poverty level in Northern Ireland of 71.7% — the worst of all the UK regions. This is a stark contrast to the 18% recorded four years ago and significantly worse than the UK average of 55.8%.

Could Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Energy Efficiency Service help you?

There are three factors which impact on fuel poverty: income, the cost of energy and the domestic energy efficiency of the home.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Energy Efficiency Service, funded in partnership with the Public Health Agency, aims to combat this type of poverty which can have major implications on overall wellbeing.

Already this winter, officers have distributed a quota of Keep Warm packs to the vulnerable and those living with mobility issues or underlying health concerns but other help is available.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace explained: “Alongside providing advice, information and energy saving tips, Council’s Energy Efficiency officers can help you to access grants which are available for people who own their own home or for those renting privately, depending on personal circumstances, to address energy issues within your property.

“Some grants are funded by the Department of Communities, as part of its Fuel Poverty Prevention Strategy, while others come from the Utility Regulator under its Energy Efficient Carbon Reduction Strategy.

“These can help to create more energy efficient heating systems and thermally efficient homes that not only provide a more comfortable living environment but also reduce costs.

“If you would like to find out how you could benefit from the service they provide, please get in touch to find out more.”

It is estimated that given the current cost of oil, a new oil condensing boiler will save a household an average of £500 - £600 per year while proper insulation can save could lead to an average saving of £200 per year.

You may be eligible for a grant if any of the following applies to your home:

Heating Boiler over 15 years old; Boiler is broken beyond repair; Solid Fuel Heating only; Liquid Petroleum Gas heating only; Electric Heating only e.g. Economy 7; Single Glazed, poorly fitting or rotten windows; Less that 270mm (approximately 11 inches) depth of insulation in your attic; No cavity wall insulation.

Grants can also be used to change from oil to gas when available subject to applicants meeting the relevant criteria.

Phone Council’s Energy Efficiency Officers Pat McGettigan on 07759536625 or Rachael Wauchope on 07841970330 to see if you or someone you know could qualify for a grant to help improve the efficiency of home heating and ultimately reduce fuel costs.

