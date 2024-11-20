Could you be a ‘Food Heartland Champion’?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hunt is underway for enthusiastic individuals to take on the role of champions for our vibrant food and farming community. Council’s Food Heartland is calling on residents from all over the borough to come forward and advocate for our amazing local food network.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Heartland Champion initiative seeks to showcase and honour the commitment, effort, and creative innovation that drive the success of the food and agriculture sector in the borough.

You can apply to be a champion in any of the following categories:

· Young Farming Champion

· Women in Farming Champion

· Farm Safety Champion

· Environmental Champion

· Mental Health Champion

· Food and Drink Producer Champion

· Chef/Hospitality Champion

· Markets Champion

Why Become a Champion?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this voluntary role, you will be at the forefront of promoting the importance of food, farming, and sustainability within the community. You'll have the opportunity to:

Raise awareness and advocate for your specific area of expertise.

Inspire and mentor the next generation of food and farming leaders.

Work alongside a network of like-minded individuals and organisations.

Help shape the future of the borough’s food economy and culture.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said:

“The Food Heartland is committed to supporting local food and farming businesses, encouraging sustainability, and creating strong, resilient food systems within our community. In Council, we believe in the power of collaboration, and we want to shine a light on those people who are dedicated to their work with food and farming and listen closely to their voices as we drive the Food Heartland forward.”

The Food Heartland is an initiative under the ABC Agriculture Strategy, marking a pioneering approach for Northern Ireland. This strategy outlines a vision for the future of the borough's essential agriculture sector, detailing how the council can enhance its long-term visibility, sustainability, and growth on local, regional, and international levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply, simply visit www.foodheartland.com where you can fill out a short form detailing why you would make an outstanding Food Heartland Champion. Applications are now open and will close on Friday 3rd January 2025.