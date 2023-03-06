Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, has reinforced the local authority’scommitment to plans to transform the former Glengormley PSNI Station site.

The First Citizen’s comments come after planning approval was granted by the council’s Planning Committee for a new £6.5M workspace hub on the former police station site in the Glenwell Road area.

The 16,000 sq ft state-of-the-art flagship building will host modern flexible office/workspace for new start up and early growth businesses and is one of the many projects planned for Glengormley as part of an overall regeneration programme.

Commenting on the plans, Ald Ross said: “The council is committed to the regeneration of Glengormley, making it a vibrant place for local residents and visitors attracting increased footfall to the town centre.

An artist's impression of the new office space.

“State-of-the-art workspaces, improved traffic systems, enhanced pedestrian and vehicle connections, alongside greater public realm features, will reinvigorate Glengormley creating more business opportunities, a sense of civic pride for residents, altogether making it a more attractive place to work, visit, socialise and live.”

The new office/workspace hub is one of the key elements of a £17.4m regeneration scheme for Glengormley which is funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund, Department for Communities and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority explained: “The transformation works, breathing new life into Glengormley, are well underway with the new shopfront facades at Glenwell Road from Creative Tiles to the Movie House, now complete and works have also commenced on the new right turn lane on the Antrim Road at the junction of Church Way and Glenwell Road.

“An upgrade of Farmley car park and a proposed one-way system from Farmley Road to Glenwell Road are also part of the plans to alleviate traffic congestion in the area and improve pedestrian and vehicle movements.

“New pavements, street furniture, lighting and increased public pedestrian space are also planned as part of a major public realm scheme which will extend from the new office/workspace right through the town centre.