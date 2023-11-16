A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for change of use at a former branch of First Trust Bank.

A proposal is being considered for a ground floor restaurant and first floor office space at a premises at High Street in Antrim.

The Antrim branch of the First Trust Bank closed in July 2017. The application has been made by Keneagles which is the owner of Antrim’s Castle Mall shopping centre.

It was brought to the attention of elected representatives at a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee on Monday evening because of its proximity to The Old Courthouse Theatre which is owned by the local authority. Councillors agreed this development would not have a detrimental impact upon the arts venue.

General view of Antrim High Street. Photo by: Google

The council is also considering a planning application for change of use at another former bank premises in the borough. This proposal has been lodged regarding a former Danske Bank outlet in Newtownabbey. The application for a Euro Car Wash business relates to the site of the former branch at Mallusk Road which closed in October 2021.

Danske Bank said in a branch closure impact assessment: “A decline in transaction levels at Mallusk branch means that it is no longer economically sustainable, and we’ve made the difficult decision to close the branch on 22 October 2021.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been advised by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads it has no objections to the current application.