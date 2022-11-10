Would you like guidance and support to develop a new experience for visitors to enjoy? Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Destination Team is now seeking suitable participants for its latest Tourism Experience Development Programme.

The initiative is part of Council’s commitment to the ongoing recovery of the tourism sector, and a desire to create greater sustainability and growth.

The programme was first introduced last year through funding from Tourism NI, and so far it has helped to create 13 innovative tourism experiences, involving everything from photography, hurling, and traditional music, to meditation, a mobile sea sauna and snorkelling.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with Council’s Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle as they launch a second round of the successful Tourism Experience Development Programme

Due to its success, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is now funding a second round of the programme, and is keen to hear from new potential partners.

Experiences may be across different locations, and can be guided, self-guided, within a workshop setting or incorporate local food, drink, and accommodation to offer an end-to-end holistic product, to include arts and crafts providers; artisan food providers, covering foragers, farmers, and providers of outdoor food/drink experiences; wellbeing experiences; guided walks and eco-trails; dawn, evening, and night sky experiences; water and land-based outdoor activities.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “We have been very pleased by the success of the Tourism Experience Development programme so far, and we are keen to build on this momentum.

“We want to encourage visitors to actively immerse themselves in our locale, where they can interact with local communities, and learn the history and stories of our place.

“Utilising the versatility and variety of the area’s tourism providers, we want to work collaboratively with them to enhance our offering to make our destination a stand-out choice for new and returning domestic and international visitors.”

Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “It is an exciting opportunity for our trade partners, and we are keen to hear from new participants so please get in touch to find out more and see how this programme might help you to enhance your visitor offering."