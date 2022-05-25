Council promotes AMIC project in Leeds

Part of the £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal investment, AMIC will see the creation of a ‘factory of the future’ at Global Point Business Park.

Led by Queen’s University, the AMIC project will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, offering advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses access to the very latest technology, specialist equipment and expertise.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council will contribute £10m to the total £100m cost of the project, with the remainder coming from the City Deal.

Stephen Reid, CEO Ards and North Down Council, Majella McAlister, Director of Economic Development and Planning at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cathy Reynolds, Director of City Regeneration and Development at Belfast City Council, Wayne Hemmingway, designer, Buta Atwal, CEO Wrightbus, Karen Hastings, Investment and Place Manager at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and Conor Mallon, Director of Enterprise, Regeneration and Tourism at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Representatives from the local authority had the opportunity this week to promote the flagship project at the annual UK Real Estate Income and Impact Forum, a three-day exhibition event in Leeds.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “AMIC will help us to level the playing field in relation to R&D investment and give our companies access to expertise and funding channels on their doorstep, which can accelerate their progression and growth plans.

“The council is ambitious for the future and believe AMIC will put Newtownabbey on the national map of advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“AMIC is creating confidence and sparking interest amongst partners, particularly in the private sector who can now see where the facility will fit in the innovation ecosystem and importantly how it can assist them to achieve their future goals.”

Occupying a site adjacent to the well-established RLC facility at Global Point, AMIC will also be joined by Sensata Technologies and Ardagh, both set to make multi-million-pound investments on the site - creating an industrial and research and development hub in the borough.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Stephen Ross added: “These companies have made strategic decisions about their future location and undoubtedly see the opportunities that AMIC presents.

“The investment made by these companies alone will exceed £300 million, creating hundreds of direct jobs and training opportunities and supply chain opportunities for the region.

“But that’s not where the story ends - AMIC will also be an invaluable asset for companies located in neighbouring council areas and further afield, helping Northern Ireland on our journey to becoming a more competitive, regionally inclusive and more sustainable economy.”