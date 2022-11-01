The Woodside family have grown the business since the 1960s, when the family farm at Ballynure supplied hay and potatoes, and had a few trucks for distribution of their own goods and supplies.

Today, some 55 years since its inception, Woodside Logistics Group employs over 550 staff and transports goods of all descriptions throughout the UK and Ireland, with global capabilities through its Woodside Global arm.

The head office at Ballynure has recently undergone a major refurbishment, transforming it into a modern and spacious facility.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, paid a visit to the Carrickfergus Road facility to explore how the local authority can help the business overcome challenges such as upskilling staff and recruitment.

Ald Ross, along with the council’s Head of Investment and Business Development Michael McKenna, were given a tour of the premises by directors Robert and Simon Woodside.

The council delegation also heard of some of the issues currently facing the business, including upskilling and access to the labour market.

Ald Ross said: “I was pleased to have this opportunity to meet Robert and Simon and discuss ways the council can be of assistance in offering support to this long-standing business.

“The Logistics Fund was set up to help address the current labour market shortages in the transport and logistics sector by helping to upskill both new and existing employees, providing opportunities in roles from warehousing and driving to sales and marketing.”

Robert Woodside, Director of Woodside Logistics Group added: “We enjoyed giving the Mayor a tour of our new office building as well as our latest food-grade warehouse and other depot facilities.

“This visit was an opportune time to highlight the importance of the logistics sector in Northern Ireland along with some of the challenges it currently faces. We look forward to continuing our work with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in the future.”

