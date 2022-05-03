Council to host careers event for Year 9 pupils

4C UR Future LIVE is designed and delivered by local social enterprise 4C UR Future.

Participants can look forward to a fun, fast-paced and action-packed day of interactive skills games and work-based challenges, with each game co-created and delivered by local employers, giving students an insight into the future world of work, as well as their own strengths and talents.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing his support, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “This is an incredibly positive initiative which will greatly assist our young people as they prepare to make important decisions about their future,

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, helps launch the 4C UR Future Live event, which is coming to Coleraine Leisure Centre on June 22 alongside (left) Joanne McLaughlin, Economic Development Officer and (right) Rachel Doherty, 4C UR Future Managing Director

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the event organisers as well as those local employers who have already agreed to share their expertise on the day.

“The organisers would be keen to hear from any other local businesses or organisations who might like to get involved and connect with the next generation of employees. Please come forward if you would like to participate in this exciting and very worthwhile careers event.”

Reflecting on the importance of the event, 4C UR Future Managing Director, Rachel Doherty, commented: “With the support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, we’re delighted to be holding a pilot 4C UR Future LIVE event at Coleraine Leisure Centre in June.

“Over 50 employers are involved in 4C UR Future LIVE 2022 and we’re mobilising almost 300 ‘Career Heroes’ from our volunteer community to deliver and facilitate the events across the province. We would welcome more local employers reaching out to get involved as well.

“The world of work is changing rapidly with new jobs and even entirely new sectors, emerging. This has resulted in a complex careers landscape that can make choosing GCSE subjects, further education pathways and future career options overwhelming, confusing and stressful for our young people.

“Through 4C UR Future LIVE events and our first-generation Careers Portal which is launching in September, we aim to inform young people of the wide range of opportunities available to them and inspire them to achieve their ambitions and become the best version of themselves.”